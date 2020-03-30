Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Nurses Collecting Donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many medical centers across the nation are experiencing a shortage in equipment.

One group of Chi. St. Alexius Nurses came together to collect N95 mask as cases of Coronavirus cases continue to rise in North Dakota.

They asked for the public and any businesses who may have protective gear to come out and donate it.

Nurses tell us reusing the necessary protective gear puts their lives on the line.

“Every time you put equipment on, you take equipment off. Those are your danger points of when you can be exposed to the virus or expose other people. So i have to take the mask off put it in a bag, let it dry thoroughly to kill the virus. But then, you’re touching it to put it back on,” says Chi. St. Alexius nurse Connie Wolfe.

The group of nurses are part of an organization called the Minnesota Nurses Association.

To find out how to donate equipment head over to their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/MinnesotaNurses/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Restaurant Take Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Take Out"

Mask Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask Drive"

MSU Football workout

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Football workout"

Blood Banks Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Banks Help"

Landlords & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landlords & COVID-19"

Robert One Minute 3-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-29-20"

Financial Bank Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Bank Game"

Airport Sees Decline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Sees Decline"

Mohall Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mohall Truck Drivers"

3D Library Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Library Printer"

Disaster Declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Declaration"

COVID-19 Case Numbers, March 29th

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Numbers, March 29th"

Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming"

Nurse Tests Positive Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Tests Positive Update"

Price Gauging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gauging"

N95 Local Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "N95 Local Need"

RW: Delores Castle

Thumbnail for the video titled "RW: Delores Castle"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge