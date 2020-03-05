NWS: Spring thaw to continue through the weekend

Warm weather expected on Friday and Saturday will cause additional snowmelt across parts of central North Dakota where snowpack remains, according to the Bismarck National Weather Service.

The snowmelt will likely cause runoff and rises on Apple and Burnt Creeks near Bismarck, and Beaver Creek near Linton. Most of this area does not have enough water in the remaining snowpack to cause widespread significant flooding, the NWS said.

The Prairie Pothole areas will also see small wetlands and lakes rise through the weekend, which could threaten some low-lying roads with closures.

The snowpack in the James River and Pipestem Creek watersheds is deeper, but temperatures will cause some runoff.

In the Souris River basin, some rises in water levels could occur in Towner, Willow City and Westhope areas through the middle of next week.