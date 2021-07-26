NWS to send new alerts for severe thunderstorms deemed “destructive”

The National Weather Service is taking another step in helping us prepare for severe weather.

Starting a week from today, on Aug. 2, the NWS will be sending out alerts to smartphones for what are considered “destructive” thunderstorms.

This does not mean that there will be an alert for every severe thunderstorm.

To meet this criterion, storms must produce hail 2 and 3-quarter inches in diameter or 80 miles per hour winds.

This can be beneficial to those that are out and about and may not be paying close attention to the current conditions.

Megan Jones, a meteorologist from the NWS in Bismarck, said, “We really just want people to have these alerts on their phone so they can get the information they need to stay safe.”

The alert will go to all smartphones within the warning area, and there is no need to download anything to your phone.

To stay up to date on the latest forecast, including any threats for severe weather, be sure to check out the KX Storm Team app.