Oak Park Theater in Minot offering drive-up popcorn

Despite the coronavirus throwing a wrench into Oak Park Theater’s plan to continue business and having to close on March 17, they still have something up their sleeve — that movie theater popcorn we all love.

So how do you get it? Every day from 3 to 7 p.m., Oak Park Theater said you can still get movie theater popcorn and snacks to support them during this tough time. Just park in the drive-up lane and go inside for your popcorn.

Extra-large popcorn is $6, large popcorn is $5, a large drink is $5, a medium drink is $4 and candy is $3. The theater will not be refilling buckets for safety reasons, and will only be using their popcorn bags.

Oak Park Theater is located at 1500 4th Ave NW in Minot.