Obesity a major risk factor for those battling COVID-19, health experts warn

Medical experts say they want people to be aware that their weight may make a battle with COVID-19 much worse.

Local physicians tell us that for North Dakotans, one of the biggest risk factors for people developing severe COVID-19 symptoms is being overweight.

Obesity has been a national concern for quite some time, but we’re now being told it can cause serious harm to those infected with the disease.

Dr. Noe Mateo, Infectious Disease Specialist for Sanford Health, says this is something people should be thinking about.

“The message hasn’t been raised, but easily over the last 12 months if there’s ever been a reason to try and lose weight just to try and avoid further serious trouble with COVID-19 it’s the last 12 months that people need to be keeping that in mind,” said Mateo.

Mateo says those most affected are people with BMI’s over 30.

