WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Drunk drivers beware — law enforcement in Williams County will be looking for you next Saturday.

On October 29, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Williston Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location in Williams County.

That location, of course, won’t be known until the checkpoint actually goes into operation.

According to North Dakota data, impaired driving and impaired driving-related motor vehicle crashes are a major threat to the safety of those traveling on the state’s roadways.

Through October 17, there have been 85 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in

87 fatalities. Eighteen of those fatalities, or 21 percent, were alcohol related. The sobriety checkpoint is an effort to maintain roadway safety by targeting specific times and locations help reduce the incidence of impaired driving.

“Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning. Our message is clear: Never drive impaired,” says North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Preston Langer. “We encourage motorists to ensure their safety and the safety of others on our roadways by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation by planning ahead of time to arrive home safely.”