October is a festive month and what better way than to decorate than with your family

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library held a DIY Pumpkin Blocks event on Sunday.

People got a chance to decorate 2 by 4 blocks for free with family and friends.

We spoke with people on how they feel about the change in the season, and Halloween right around the corner.

“I like the really pretty colors of the trees. I sort of like Halloween, I like dressing up but I don’t like the scary stuff,” said Adeline Skoglund, Bismarck resident.

“I love doing DIY projects at this time. It’s a great time to spend indoors, to gather with friends and family and make fun things to decorate your house for the season,” said Laura Rysavy, Bismarck resident.

Library officials say they will have another D-I-Y class this winter and in the spring. So, stay tuned. rfor more information click here