Officers cleared in fatal Dickinson shooting

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — The Stark County State’s Attorney has determined the use of deadly force was necessary by police officers who fatally shot a man they were attempting to arrest in Dickinson.

The U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force was seeking 25-year-old Dakota Chlarson on a warrant for armed robbery.

Authorities say two task force members, Bismarck officers Casey Bosch and Tom Grosz, fired their weapons when Chlarson charged at them with a scissors following a standoff at a Dickinson apartment Feb. 13.

Grosz and Bosch were placed on administrative leave after the shooting, but have now returned to duty.