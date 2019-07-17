Officers with the Minot Police Department are young

The average age of an officer with the Minot Police Department is 35.5 years old. 18 officers on the force have less than two years of experience.

The department says younger officers have more energy and a different outlook on how some things can be done. But, that also means they don’t have as much experience with certain calls, as more experienced officers do.

“It’s kind of like having a puppy. I mean, they’re great and they’re fun, but they don’t know everything yet. So until you get them trained up and they have all those skills mastered, you just have to keep working with them until you get them there,” said John Klug, patrol commander.

There are currently 83 sworn officers working for the Minot P-D.