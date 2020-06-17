Official election results are in after Monday’s canvassing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KX News is your local election headquarters and official election results are in after counties across North Dakota completed canvassing. Post-marked ballots auditors received last week were set aside for canvassing Monday.

In Ward County, 45 ballots were added, 120 in Burleigh and 25 in Williams. 

Several counties, including Ward, Williams and Slope had technical issues with the results uploading. 

In Ward County, 172 ballots were rejected either because of no signatures, being post-marked after June 8, or the signatures didn’t match.

“Those signatures, they may not be identical, but they could be similar and that’s the important part that I think is trying to be emphasized. It is important that nobody’s a handwriting expert in this group, but we do see the similarities and can say, ‘Yes, the one that applied is still the one that voted the ballot,'” said Devra Smestad, Ward County auditor/treasurer.

So far, more than 4,600 ballots, state-wide, were added during canvassing. If your ballot was not counted, you will receive a letter stating why it wasn’t. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Burlington Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Project"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge