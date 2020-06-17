Official election results are in after Monday’s canvassing

KX News is your local election headquarters and official election results are in after counties across North Dakota completed canvassing. Post-marked ballots auditors received last week were set aside for canvassing Monday.

In Ward County, 45 ballots were added, 120 in Burleigh and 25 in Williams.

Several counties, including Ward, Williams and Slope had technical issues with the results uploading.

In Ward County, 172 ballots were rejected either because of no signatures, being post-marked after June 8, or the signatures didn’t match.

“Those signatures, they may not be identical, but they could be similar and that’s the important part that I think is trying to be emphasized. It is important that nobody’s a handwriting expert in this group, but we do see the similarities and can say, ‘Yes, the one that applied is still the one that voted the ballot,'” said Devra Smestad, Ward County auditor/treasurer.

So far, more than 4,600 ballots, state-wide, were added during canvassing. If your ballot was not counted, you will receive a letter stating why it wasn’t.