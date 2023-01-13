Minot, N.D. – More performers have officially been added to the 2023 NDSF concert lineup, including Jelly Roll, Whiskey Myers and Five Finger Death Punch. This comes after the first announcement of headliner Eric Church.



NDSF Marketing Director JaCee Aaseth-Black joined Good Day Dakota to share this exciting news and has all of the details.



Click here for more information on the 2023 North Dakota State Fair.