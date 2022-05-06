A milestone to celebrate.



That’s what city, state and national leaders gathered to do in Minot, officially marking the completion of the 4th Avenue North Flood Wall.

“We take a look around today, we coined the phrase ‘resilient together’ on the 10-year anniversary,” Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma reflected. “We take a look across the street, across to the neighborhoods, down the street to my house…there’s been a tremendous amount of resiliency within this community.”

Nearly 11 years ago, the same site was completely underwater.



Today, 2,250 feet of floodwall lines the river.



This part of the project also includes nearby levees and the Broadway Pump Station across the street, which can pump enough water to drain an Olympic size swimming pool in less than five minutes.



Friday’s ribbon-cutting is a celebration of a huge piece of flood protection, but there are still more phases to complete.

That includes the Maple Diversion channel, which will contribute to protecting about 63% of Minot residents in the valley.



Sixty million dollars of federal funding for that phase was secured back in January.