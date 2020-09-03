Officials give update on new Trinity Health Hospital

Coronavirus
Officials at Trinity Hospital say construction at its new location in southwest Minot is well underway despite an explosion back in March of 2019 and the current pandemic.

The $500 million project was slated to be finished in 2021 but is now scheduled for completion at the end of 2022. Another problem officials say could have caused a delay in the project was financial troubles earlier in the pandemic. Vice President Randy Schwan says steps like furloughing workers allowed them to be in better financial standing.

“Trinity reacted to the COVID crisis, management experience that limited our explosion and reduced our expenses for a time. We are back to a very good pace at trinity health,” said Schwan.

After the explosion, a new construction company took over the work of the medical complex. Bill Spiller, the president of JE Dunn says they have about 200 people working on site now to get the building enclosed for the winter months. Then, they will have close to 400 people working on the interior.

“Our primary interest is getting the central utility plant and that’s the boiler and chillers that heat and cool the building. That’s our primary task,” said Spiller.

The building will be close to 800,000 square feet when complete. That compares to 196,000 square feet at Trinity’s current location in downtown Minot.

