Officials one step closer to hiring a city manager in Minot

Minot city leaders are one step closer to hiring a city manager.

Applications are no longer being accepted for the position that has now been vacant since April.

More than 50 people have applied for the position through a recruiting firm hired by the city.

Council members will be given a shorter list of possible candidates sometime this month.

“The week of the 19th. I will try to reach out to you as we get a little closer to that so that we can schedule it,” said HR Director Lisa Jundt. “And that session will give us an opportunity to review applicants that she felt were qualified so that we can wiggle them down to our final finalist. Three or four depending on who we choose to bring in.”

After finalists are chosen, the names will be released and will be followed by an interview process.

The start date for the new city manager is yet to be determined.