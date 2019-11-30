Officials Prepare for Snow Storm

With the storm arriving soon, city employees are working around the clock and are urging residents to prepare for before and after the worst.

Public Works is working alongside the fire and police department to make sure to clear the roads in case of an emergency.

With the snow storm expected to roll in this evening, things like power outages can happen.

“In the event we do have a down powerline in your area, in your neighborhood, stay away from it. And alert the electrical, utility company. If you see something. And emergency services,” shares Owen Fitzsimmons, a Bismarck Fire Marshal.

The fire mashal informs us of measures you should take in case of a power outage:

  • Keep freezers and refrigerators close
  • Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges
  • Plan for alternatives for refrigerated medicines or power dependent medical devices
  • Do not use your stove to heat your home
  • Only use generators outside and away from windows.

“You want to avoid carbon dioxide building up inside the home. That could definitely be a health and life hazard,” Fitzsimmons says.

The public works department has been preparing for several days to make sure all the equipment is up and running.

“We canceled everybody’s vacation time. We set up a schedule. The guys are scheduled now to work 12 hour shifts,” explains Keith Glass, the superintendent of the Public Works Department Street and Road division.

Glass says a big priority is to keep snow emergency routes clear for emergency crews to travel.

As long as it’s blowing and the streets are blocked, we’re just going to work on our emergency routes and keep them open. So emergency services could move from one end of town to another and through the hospitals,” shares Glass.

They constantly update what streets are having snow removal at that moment.

