Officials tracking disease in white-tailed deer for 2nd year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say a disease in white-tailed deer that last year prompted refunds to thousands of hunters is once again showing up in some areas of the state.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease is commonly known as EHD. It is a viral disease transmitted by biting gnats.

Officials say the hardest-hit area appears to be within a 20-mile radius of the Bismarck-Mandan area with localized outbreaks elsewhere.

Last year the state offered license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters. Officials monitored the outbreak for about two weeks before deciding on the refunds.

Reports say that a similar scenario is setting up for this year.