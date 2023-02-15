MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A recent train derailment in Ohio forced several neighbors to have to evacuate because of a risk of toxic gas. This week, that scene is still being cleaned up.

And people in Minot can remember when they were in a similar situation, which made state leaders put plans in place in case of an emergency.

North Dakota is no stranger to train derailments.

In 2002, 31 rail cars derailed in Minot, resulting in a spill of 200,000 gallons of anhydrous ammonia.

A large number of residents living near the derailment site were evacuated. One man died and many others were treated for chemical exposure.

The chemicals vaporized, forming a toxic cloud that drifted over much of Minot, similar to Ohio.

That’s a day many residents will never forget, and it’s part of what sparked our state departments to come together and create an emergency plan for these situations.

“That was definitely an eye-opener on what the impacts from a release could be. Some things we learned are the importance of communication, and how to get that information out to the public in a timely manner. And some of that I think was adjusting to how that has changed over time too,” said Karl Rockeman with the Department of Environmental Quality.

State leaders say in the case of a train derailment, which causes chemical exposure, law enforcement, and first responders would be first on the scene.

They would then relay the emergency to tribal and county emergency management teams who would notify residents via phone and TV.

“We do have a really good team. Department of emergency services, the North Dakota department of environmental quality, the department of transportation, working together in any type of hazardous materials situation,” said Rockeman.

As our state continues to grow, updates are needed in our state’s rail plan for training and safety in case of a derailment.

The Department of Transportation is now required to update the rail plan every four years because of the variety of materials we transport in North Dakota.

“In the past, in the 1930s and ’40s, North Dakota would be a big wheat producer. And you know, corn and soybeans perhaps. But we’ve really diversified what we’ve started to transport,” said Stewart Milakovic, the transportation planner for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Leaders want our state to continue to play a vital role in not only oil and gas transport, but fueling the world’s energy products safely as well.

The last significant train derailment in our state was in 2013 when 476,000 gallons of crude oil spilled in Casselton. The BNSF reported damages of $13.5 million. No residents or staff were injured in that event.