Oil drilling approved on parts of Little Missouri National Grassland

The Little Missouri National Grassland is now open for drilling thanks to a plan by the U.S. Forest Service.

“What this document does is it attempts to strike that balance between providing the energy needs and still allowing for a very high-quality recreational experience by those who come out and enjoy the grasslands,” Dakota Prairie Grasslands Supervisor Ben South said.

The environmental impact statement signed mid-December lays out where those wells can be, by opening some roadless areas to oil and gas development within a quarter-mile on either side of existing roads.

Badlands Conservation Alliance Executive Director Elizabeth Loos opposes that provision.

“These areas that are currently roadless and are potentially suitable for wilderness have a really special character, and those will be compromised if they put oil and gas there,” Loos said.

South says the document included eight years of input from subject-matter experts and the public. He says it will be used to guide decision-making when developers want to use the land.

“We can take a look at this document and say, is this a reasonable use of the land, what are the impacts and is it in our authority to grant?” South said.

The area includes about 216,000 acres of previously protected land. Loos says a majority of the grasslands is already open for drilling, and its effects are noticeable.

“When our members are hiking, it’s difficult to get away from the sounds of oil rigs and these particular areas are really special so we would really like to see them preserved,” Loos said.

But South says managing the land in this way is a win for energy production and job creation.

“We are a very significant contributor to our nation’s energy needs,” South said.

South says there are currently about 300 applications pending by those who want to lease the land for oil.

The Little Missouri National Grassland encompasses the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and it is the largest designated national grassland in the nation.