Oil field owners want their royalties

Local oil fields are being accused of stealing royalties.

A building conversation has Local oil field owners furious about a change in their royalties. A decrease in royalty earnings, tracking back to 2015, has accumulated to over three-hundred million dollars in “lost money” according to the founder of the Williston Basin Royalty Owners Association Bob Skarphol . Royalty owners feel they are not being given accurate information from the oil companies. And say they need a voice.

We spoke with Bob Skarphol, Founder of the Williston Basin Royalty Owners Association. He said, “I think down the road we need to do that. We need to have some body that’s in that legislative process every day reprsenting our interest. You know, a professional. A very very intellegent, well qualified person.”

Skarphol will be hosting a meeting this Monday at 6 pm central the Roughrider Center in Watford City to discuss solutions moving forward.

