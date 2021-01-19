Oil field tanks burn, explode near New Town Monday

Oil field receiving tanks located two miles south of New Town caught fire and exploded Monday night in a blast heard and seen for miles.

New Town Fire Chief John Degroot says the oil field explosion happened around 8:22 p.m.

Authorities say the blaze at the Slawson Well site along 87th Avenue posed no danger of spreading and was allowed to burn out on its own.

The site has three wells and 14 receiving tanks, but only one tank had oil inside.

No one was on site when the explosion happened.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

Several people managed to capture the fire on video and in photos.

The brief video below, sent to KX News from Bill Wilber’s New Town area home surveillance camera, appears to show the oil field tank fire in the distance.

Another video, submitted by a KX viewer, shows a closer, slightly blurry view of the fire.