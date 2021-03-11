Oil production down; prices up temporarily

Local News

In the Oil and Gas Director’s monthly report, we look back at oil production in January, which saw a larger than anticipated decline. 4% to be exact.

Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms attributes the decrease to a single day of heavy winds in the oil patch, at about 90 miles per hour. Power was lost and took about ten days to restore. In the meantime, 50,000 barrels worth of oil production were lost per day.

The price of oil today tells a totally different story. The about $56/barrel price is 50% above what was forecasted.

That is not expected to last.

“The market doesn’t think that these are the longterm oil prices,” Helms said. “If you look at EIA or even if you look at NIMEX, they all see this as a short term peak.”

“Most major price forecasters that I’ve seen are in that same camp of ‘we’re in a bit of a…’ I don’t want to call it a bubble, but a bit of a high point right now,” added Justin Kringstad, the North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director.

Kringstad says the price is very much contingent on what happens at the next OPEC meeting in April.

