Oil production still dragging along the bottom in June

The latest North Dakota oil and gas report is out Friday. Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms calls the month of June a bottom-bouncer.

That’s a fishing term, to say that oil production is dragging along the bottom.

The month saw a 3.6 percent increase in production, which Helms says is fairly insignificant following a 30 percent decline the month before.

The good news for oil producers? Barrel prices are back around $42, which Helms says is good enough to bring many wells back online.

The problem is, it’s not a high enough price to bring drilling rigs and frack crews back in.

“Unless we can see close to twice as many completions as we saw in June, there will be production rise, and then a natural decline will take over and production will turn around and begin to fall again. So, we don’t want to get people too excited when next month we sit down and say, ‘Production is up 300,000 barrels a day. That’s temporary,” Helms explained.

It’s too early to know for sure, but Helms projects the state got back to above a million barrels a day in July, from a low of about 600,000.

