Oil production waste spills near Williston; some enters Missouri River tributary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department says an estimated 21,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater has spilled from a pipeline near Williston and some of it entered an unnamed tributary to the Missouri River.

State environmental scientist Bill Suess says the pipeline operator, Polar Midstream LLC, reported the produced water spill Sunday.

Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals. It’s a byproduct of oil and gas development.

Suess says the spill occurred about 20 miles east of Williston and about a mile from Lake Sakakawea, the largest reservoir on the Missouri River.

Suess says it does not appear the spill reached the lake. He says the pipeline has been shut down and the spill area has been dammed.