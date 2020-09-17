Oil Rush Ministry in Watford City working to improve thrift shop

The old saying goes that one man’s trash could be another man’s treasure and for a local nonprofit, that statement stands true.

Bakken Oil Rush Watford City Outreach Director Dwayne Keener said, “Our primary mission is to help people getting settled into Watford City.”

The Bakken Oil Rush Ministry and Thrift Shop in Watford City is a nonprofit organization started seven years ago by a Watford City couple who had one goal in mind — to help.

“We recognize that folks move to Watford City not really anticipating the high costs of living when they get here so it’s quite a challenge sometimes,” Keener said.

The thrift shop is their main bread and butter, open Tuesdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m., serving hundreds of people coming in to shop for clothing and other household goods at a reasonable price.

“Watford City and the surrounding areas have been very generous in bringing us their donations but those need to be sorted and sometimes those need to be cleaned,” he said.

Keener says volunteers are always needed to help sort through their many donations, but he says there’s still a bigger issue at hand.

“Right now we’re challenged with the Quonset as we’re hoping to get plumbing out there” he said.

He says with plumbing they’ll be able to wash clothes in the house, saving money and time to get things out on the sales racks as well as volunteers will also be able to access restrooms without having to leave the storage space.

The thrift store manager, Gina Peterson says she feels with more improvements they could begin offering more for the community.

“We are very successful right now I would just like to see us push it forward a little bit more,” Peterson said.

Keener says they already have a few estimates on plumbing, they just need assistance with excavation and hooking up to the city’s water.