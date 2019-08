More than 10, 000 gallons of oil have spilled from a pipeline in Williams County.

According to the North Dakota Health Department, the spill was reported today by Samson Oil & Gas USA Inc.

An Environmental scientist says the spill occurred Thursday, North of Williston, at a well pad, and affected a small patch of nearby grassland.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

As of late this afternoon, about 4,200 gallons have been recovered and the spill had been contained.