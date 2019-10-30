Oil spill reported in Walsh County

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has been notified of an oil spill resulting from a pipeline leak in Walsh County. The pipeline is operated by TC Energy.

The incident occurred about 3 miles northwest of Edinburgh on Oct. 29 and was reported the same day.

The spill is estimated to be 1500 feet in length by 15 feet wide at this time, and it has impacted a wetland. Actions are being taken to contain the release. The volume is currently unknown.

TC Energy is working to determine the cause and volume of the release. Personnel from the NDDEQ are at the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

