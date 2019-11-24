Oilfield services company fined for North Dakota death

by: Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. — Federal authorities have fined an oilfield services company for the May death of a worker in northwestern North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a $13,260 penalty to Denver-based Brigade Energy Services, which is contesting the fine.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jesus Herrera died when he was struck in the head by a heavy rod while working near Williston. The OSHA citation says the wrong type of coupling was used to hold the rod.

An OSHA spokeswoman says that because Brigade has contested the fine, the matter will go before an independent federal agency that essentially functions as a court.

Brigade’s office in Williston referred a request for comment Friday to the company’s headquarters, which did not immediately respond to the Tribune.

