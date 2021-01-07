Ojibwe language course being offered this spring at Minot State University

An opportunity to learn the language of a North Dakota Native American tribe is coming soon to Minot State University.

The pilot class will be offered virtually this spring semester and it’ll be based around the Ojibwe language and culture of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

The course instructor says it is not limited to tribal members and he wants it to be a way to keep the story of the tribe alive for generations.

“It connects us to our ancestors who spoke that language and in our ideology beliefs they are still speaking that language, still listening to us, they are still there and the language connects us to that,” Alex Decoteau said.

He says there are currently 10 students signed up to take the class.

