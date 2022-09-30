MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was founded in 1995.

The high banked dirt oval runs for point 375 miles and has attracted tourists for years.

Dacotah Speedway in Mandan is hosting Oktoberfest this weekend. Oktoberfest is going to run through the weekend.

There will be races in eight different classes of cars, and some of those classes include IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Modified, hobby stocks, and others.

Winners of the races can win a grand prize of up to $1,000. Fans are welcome to come camp on the grounds as well, but reservations are recommended as spots do fill up quickly.

Tickets are available at the booth and it’s $20. However, children ages 12 and under are free.

Events today start at 5 p.m. and run until about 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the pits open up at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.