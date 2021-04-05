Old Minot landfill one step closer to becoming a public park

An undeveloped piece of property in Minot is inching closer to becoming a public park.

Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson says he and the city attorney are working with the Environmental Protection Agency to get approval that the site is safe to use.

The property was a landfill decades ago.

He says he hopes to have an agreement in draft form by May so it can go through the courts this summer.

“I’ve never dealt with this before, so it’s hard to predict what kind of timelines are in front of us. The attorney on their side, she’s really working hard to really push things through now, so there’s certainly some energy from their standpoint so it’s nice to see things kind of moving finally,” said Sorenson.

The original agreement was to keep people away from the site.

Once approved, the Minot Park District will assume ownership.

However, a timeline is unknown.