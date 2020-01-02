Older generation offers advice to have a good decade

Looking for advice for a better decade ahead? Why not ask those who’ve lived through a decade or two or three…

Going to the gym, eating healthier, and saving money are just some of the usual New Year’s resolutions people make every year. We wanted to know what the older generation thinks is the key to having a good decade.

“Always be kind to people,” said Linda Mckinney. “That always comes back. If you’re not kind to people it always comes back to you. I think just have a good, young heart and be kind to people.”

“To put your telephone away and visit with your neighbor and get outside,” said Loren Headrick.

“Don’t be afraid to take a risk,” said Jay Alberta. “You never know what’s going to happen. Just give stuff a try.”

“Stay in school and get a good job,” one man said.

“Work hard,” said Dana Bjertness. “Don’t text and drive.”

“Stay strong education, I guess,” said Troy Kuglin. “Keep in school. Get your grades up.”

Some women were a bit camera-shy but offered some advice off-camera. They said to start saving money early, don’t get married young and live life to the fullest.