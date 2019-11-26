Olivia Lone Bear’s family still searching for answers

More than two years after Olivia Lone Bear’s tragic disappearance, her family is still looking for answers.

The FBI released last week that her body was found in the passenger seat of a truck at the bottom of Lake Sakakawea.

Her brother, Matthew, shared what the last year has been like and what they’re doing to get more information.

“We had a lot of questions about Olivia and the case,” said Matthew Lone Bear.

Another year has come and gone since Oliva has disappeared. Still, no one knows exactly what happened.

It was just last week that the details of her autopsy and toxicology reports were finally released to the family.

“A week after, two weeks after Olivia was found was pretty much like no contact after that,” said Matthew.

“I haven’t heard anything from anybody. The family hasn’t heard anything from anybody so it kind of just, just floating out there at that point.”

To try and solve what happened, an anonymous tip line and a Facebook page were set up.

With no tips coming in, they had to shut down the tip line but the Facebook page is still open.

They’re working on setting up a new tip line after this latest information. They’re also looking for ways to offer a $21,000 reward for information leading to those responsible for her disappearance.

After the most recent update though, the family remains hopeful.

“We’re just getting out of the kind of dark right now, you know?” said Matthew.

“Because we didn’t have anything, we didn’t have anything to really work on, we were kind of stuck in the mud at that point, you know? But at least now we got something to work towards.”

Another thing Matthew shared with us is that he hopes his sister’s case can be used as a learning experience for future cases. And, Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman, Mark Fox, agreed.

The timeline between Olivia being found and the FBI releasing the details has left the community feeling discouraged.

Fox said having a search system that expects the worst is something the reservation is planning.

“You treat every case, every single missing case as though it would have those types of very lethal consequences,” said Fox.

“You have to take seriously every single case.”

Fox also said the Three Affiliated Tribes has plans to install cameras throughout the entire reservation to have better security and a better start on where to begin searching.