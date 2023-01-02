BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A common New Year’s resolution is having a new active lifestyle, and many are beginning on their resolutions.

Taylor Aasen met with Verge Fitness on Monday to see what they are expecting out of this new year.

“I get really excited this time of the year just because of the opportunity that everybody has to get back on track and get healthy. Not only do we want to offer a gym membership, but we also want to offer them an experience to come in here and get back on track with their eating, get back on track with their water, their sleep patterns and just give them more than just a couple dumbbells and barbells in the gym,” said Aaron Moos, the Owner and Operator of Verge Fitness.

Verge fitness offers three state-of-the-art fitness studios, and one is brand new to the building. Les Mills’ is the newest studio in the building. It’s a virtual immersive cycle spin class, and it’s the only one in the Midwest.

“It’s anywhere from a 30 to 45-minute workout, and you feel like you’re going through the landscapes with the cycle class. So, instead of just looking at the instructor, you actually feel like you’re in the woods or you’re in the beach. The science behind it is you distract yourself by taking your brain into that space and you work harder throughout the 40 minutes than you would in a normal cycle class,” said Angela Petron, the Fitness Manager at Verge Fitness.

Verge Fitness offers over 50 classes, wellness coaches, and personal trainers. The gym is open Monday through Friday from 4:30 A.M. to 9 P.M. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. If you’re looking to buy a membership for the year, you can visit their website, Verge Fitness | Gym Bismarck, North Dakota | Personal Training (verge-fitness.com).