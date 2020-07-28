One arrest in connection with Tuesday morning Bismarck stabbing

Bismarck Police say one man has been arrested in connection with an early Tuesday morning stabbing in Bismarck.

Steven Bravebull, 35, is accused of allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old family member during an incident around 5:00 a.m. in the 200 block of North 20th Street.

According to police, officers responded to a “fight in progress” call and found the victim with a slash wound to his arm and hand.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bravebull was later located and taken into police custody.

The case remains under investigation.