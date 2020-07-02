One arrested for strong-armed robbery at Bismarck Taco Bell

Bismarck Police arrested a 25-year-old man after a strong-armed robbery at the north Taco Bell early Thursday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m. Garen Montreal went into the restaurant at 3310 State Street, waving a knife and a handgun. Police say the gun turned out to be a BB gun, but it resembled a pistol.

Montreal demanded money and took the employees’ phones, before taking off in a minivan with $995.62.

BPD officers later located the minivan in the 800 block of Interstate Avenue. Montreal was arrested for armed robbery and refusing to halt.