ADAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person has been arrested in Adams County for the use and sale of narcotic pain medication.

Over the last week, many community members have noticed that the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has spent a considerable amount of time at the Western Horizons Care Center nursing home in Hettinger.

According to a Facebook post, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will not be making further comments due to an ongoing state and federal investigation.

The Adams County Narcotics Division obtained an arrest warrant for Bowman resident Karen Woodbury.

Woodbury was wanted on felony theft and prescription of drug distribution charges.

It was determined that Woodbury, an employee of the nursing home, had been stealing narcotic pain medication from the facility for both use and sale to members of the community.

Woodbury is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond in the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson.

Upon making the arrest and inspection of the nursing home, it was determined that the scope and complexity of the violations required the assistance of the North Dakota Bureau Of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and State Board of Health.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow leads on other possible suspects involved and will take the appropriate action if they determine other individuals were involved.

Additional arrests relating to the illegal sale and narcotic pain medication in Adams County are expected in the coming days.