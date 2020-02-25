One Basin, One Way Program One Year Later

A year ago at the NDSC Safety conference, the One Basin, One Way Program was launched, and on Monday, they gave an update.

The program has provided training for 32,000 contractors for 13 different pipeline companies throughout the state. The initiative was launched by the North Dakota Petroleum Council to create one standardized training for its workers.

“Safety is the top priority. That’s why we’re doing this, is to ensure that the workers are going to one orientation versus twelve. So they’re only going and traveling to one versus driving to 12 different orientations. They’re receiving the same orientation for our company as another company,” shared Steve Braden, Committee Chairman for One Basin, One way.

The One Basin, One Way Program has six classes, in six different areas of the state, and it also provides Spanish courses in two of its locations.

As of right now, the council has 13 companies enrolled but hopes to continue to add in more.

