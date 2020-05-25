One Bottineau family celebrates Memorial Day Parade with tradition that’s been going strong for 30 years

North Dakotans spent the day honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In Bottineau, the annual Memorial Day Parade made its way down Main Street Monday morning.

One Bottineau family said they haven’t missed a parade in decades.

Kerry Olson said every year, her mom makes coffee cake, coffee and fruit — and invites the whole neighborhood over.

She said her parents started the tradition when she was in high school.

30 years later, it’s still going strong and Olson said they don’t have plans on stopping any time soon.

“We definitely want to keep it going. My daughter was saying when my parents sell this house, we’re going to have to put in the clause that we still get to have Memorial Day here. So, yeah, it’s been going on for generations. We have four generations here right now and it’s just really, very special,” Olson said.



Olson also said she’s happy Bottineau decided to have the parade because a lot of communities canceled due to COVID-19.