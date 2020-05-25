Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

One Bottineau family celebrates Memorial Day Parade with tradition that’s been going strong for 30 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakotans spent the day honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In Bottineau, the annual Memorial Day Parade made its way down Main Street Monday morning. 

One Bottineau family said they haven’t missed a parade in decades. 

Kerry Olson said every year, her mom makes coffee cake, coffee and fruit — and invites the whole neighborhood over.

She said her parents started the tradition when she was in high school.

30 years later, it’s still going strong and Olson said they don’t have plans on stopping any time soon. 

“We definitely want to keep it going. My daughter was saying when my parents sell this house, we’re going to have to put in the clause that we still get to have Memorial Day here. So, yeah, it’s been going on for generations. We have four generations here right now and it’s just really, very special,” Olson said.


Olson also said she’s happy Bottineau decided to have the parade because a lot of communities canceled due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"

Robert One Minute 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-24"

State Lab Equipment Malfunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Lab Equipment Malfunction"

Bottineau Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Track"

Watford City Summer School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Summer School"

Minot Gated Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Gated Community"

Barricaded Subject in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barricaded Subject in Bismarck"

COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24"

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge