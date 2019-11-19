One business spreading the holiday cheer

MINOT — One business is finding a new way to give back to the community this holiday season.

Mainstream Boutique in Minot is looking to cheer up some kids for the holidays, so they put up a giving tree.

They’re partnering with a teacher at Dakota Memorial School, making sure students really feel the love over the holidays and get what they need, too.

“Some of the comments she got back from her students were, ‘Well why would people who don’t know me want to buy me a present, or can I give that to my brother. Or I don’t know that I need or want anything.’ It was humbling to hear these kids say, ‘Wow, they’re amazed,’ that people they don’t know are willing to give them presents,” said Pam Karpenko, owner of Mainstream Boutique.

The idea has been a huge success, so much so that there are only a few names left. If you’re interested, stop by the store and pick a name off the tree to help put a smile on a child’s face.

They’d like to have the gifts out a week before Christmas, so you do still have time.

Mainstream Boutique is located at 2 Main St S, Minot, ND 58701.

