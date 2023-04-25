BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)- A sexual exploitation by a therapist charge against a North Dakota priest has been dismissed in Logan County.

In a court order dated April 21, District Judge James Hovey concluded that “the State has failed to meet its burden of probable cause on all elements of the offense” in the case against Father Neil Pfeifer.

North Dakota priest faces charges in two counties

The order states that according to North Dakota Century Code, “any person who is or holds oneself out to be a therapist, and who intentionally has sexual contact, as defined in 12.1-20-02, with a patient or client during any treatment, consultation, interview, or examination is guilty of a class C felony.” The order continues that the definition of therapist, according to state statute, includes a member of the clergy who performs psychotherapy.

While Judge Hovey’s order states that testimony by a BCI special agent supports that Pfeifer was a member of the clergy and had sexual contact with the alleged victim, his order concludes that the State failed to meet its burden of probable cause, specifically regarding whether “the sexual contact occurred, ‘during any treatment, consultation, interview, or examination,’ or that the defendant was performing psychotherapy as defined by the statute at the time the sexual contact occurred.”

“Under the statute, as it was written, as it was intended, the judge got it right,” said Robert Bolinske, Jr., who is representing Pfeifer in the matter.

The Diocese of Fargo website lists Pfeifer as being on administrative leave. KX News has reached out to the Diocese of Fargo to confirm Pfeifer’s current status and for comment regarding the allegations made against him. We are awaiting a response.

Though the charge in Logan County was dismissed, Pfeifer is still facing two charges in Stutsman County. There, he is charged with sexual assault along with sexual exploitation by a therapist. His next court date in that case is scheduled for May 31st.

KX News has reached out to the attorney representing the two women accusing Pfeifer. We have not yet heard back.