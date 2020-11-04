One child killed in Hebron apartment fire

A Hebron apartment fire Tuesday evening claimed the life of a child.

The Hebron Fire Department and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-unit fire at 512 Lincoln Avenue around 8:45 p.m., November 3.

When crews arrived, the building was engulfed in smoke and fire, and responders evacuated three of the four tenants inside.

Firefighters entered a bedroom window to get the four person, a child, but she was pronunced dead at the scene.

Of the three people evacuated, two were taken to a Bismarck hospital, one by air and the other by ambulance. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The third person was not taken to a hospital.

Montana-Dakota Utilities cut power to the south side of Hebron for about an hour around midnight because overhead power lines at the scene of the fire posed an electrical hazard.

The incident remains under investigation.

Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced families for lodging and other essentials. Those wishing to offer additional assistance or donations to the families can contact Morton County Emergency Management at 701-595-2971.