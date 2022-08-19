DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is pronounced dead after a truck rolled over Friday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Dickinson was heading south in a 2003 International Harvester Truck on Highway 8, just four miles North of Halliday when the truck he was in, rolled.

Highway Patrol says the driver went onto the West shoulder, re-entered the road, spun, rolled, and came to a stop in the ditch.

The driver was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.