One dead and multiple injuries in Bismarck early morning head-on collision

A head-on crash took place at 2:16 am on January 1st on the Bismarck Expressway Bridge.

A Dodge Ram was heading west crossing the bridge when a Chrysler Sedan was heading east at the same time in the west bound lane.

The driver of the Dodge steered right, trying to avoid a collision with the driver going the wrong way.

The vehicles hit head-on just west of the bridge in the outside lane. The Chrysler spun counter-clockwise into the north ditch, resting on the outer edge of the ditch facing south.

Occupants in the sedan needed extrication from the vehicle and the driver, a 24-year-old female from Cherry Creek, SD, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passengers and driver of the Dodge were taken by metro ambulance to Sanford in Bismarck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.