One dead and one injured in motorcycle accident

A man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle 8 miles east of Palermo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the 51-year-old man, and a 50-year old female passenger, both from Ontario, were traveling east on Highway 2 when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and trailer.

The motorcycle and trailer began to spin, then flipped over and slid into the median.

The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident and said both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The two were taken to a Minot hospital where the driver died.

The passenger was wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.