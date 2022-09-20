JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when he began making a left turn near mile marker 64.

The 37-year-old driving the Freightliner, who was traveling behind the Fuel Tanker, couldn’t stop in time and despite an attempt to turn right into a ditch out of the way, rear-ended the Fuel Tanker and then came to rest in the ditch to the right of the road.

The Freightliner driver was then pulled from his vehicle and taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Fuel Tanker driver had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol