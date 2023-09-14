PETERSBURG, N.D. (KXNET) — One driver has died from his injuries after a school bus collided with a pickup near Petersburg.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other emergency responders were called to an injury crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to NDHP officials, the bus was carrying members of the Hatton Northwood volleyball team.

The bus was heading north on Highway 32 and collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Nelson County Road 4.

At the time, the pickup was traveling west on Nelson County Road 4.

Multiple passengers on the bus were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for serious injuries, and the driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.