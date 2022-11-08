PORTLAND, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead in a rural intersection crash near Portland, ND just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer with a seed tender was traveling south on 145th Ave NE while a Ford F150 was traveling east on 3rd St NE when the Ford hit the Ram as it drove through an unregulated intersection.

The 39-year-old man and juvenile in the Ram from Portland, ND had minor injuries, while the 54-year-old man in the Ford from Portland, ND was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.