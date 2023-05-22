MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday around 1 p.m., Minot Central Dispatch got a call about an injury crash with a car and motorcycle near Walmart.

According to a Facebook Post from the Minot Police Department, an eastbound vehicle was turning north and crossing the southbound lane when the motorcycle driver, a 56-year-old man, was on S. Broadway, turning onto 40th Ave SW and hit the vehicle.

The 56-year-old from Max was brought to Trinity Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. The 66-year-old driver of the other vehicle did not receive any injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting the Minot Police Department with the investigation.