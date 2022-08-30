MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — A 44-year-old man from Fort Collins, CO was killed in a crash in Mountrail County Tuesday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6 p.m., the 44-year-old was driving a 2012 Infiniti QX56 south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle left the road, rolled, vaulted, and came to rest in the southwest ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.