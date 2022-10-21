NEKOMA, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead after a rollover crash near Nekoma that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet S10 was traveling north on ND Highway 1 when the driver from Edmore crossed the centerline, tripped, and rolled an undetermined number of times before stopping in the ditch.

The 24-year-old driver was unrestrained, ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.